Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Up 14.3%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 310,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 261,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.
Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)
