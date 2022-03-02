Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Up 14.3%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 310,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 261,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

