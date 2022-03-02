Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 7.2% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $20,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

