Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,812 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 357,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 27.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,573,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,221,000 after acquiring an additional 342,148 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Associated Banc by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172,434 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,289. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,345 shares of company stock valued at $570,793. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

