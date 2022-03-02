Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Down 5.9%

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.29 and last traded at $31.34. Approximately 6,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 460,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

SLVM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 37,501.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 27,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $6,592,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $6,128,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Company Profile (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

