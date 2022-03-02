AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 503.7% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.
NYSE:AFB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. 63,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,693. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
