VIBE Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $5,229.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00034981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00105489 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.