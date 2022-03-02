Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 59,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,123,579 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.85.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
