Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 59,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,123,579 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,694,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after purchasing an additional 588,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,957,000 after acquiring an additional 563,807 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,772,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

