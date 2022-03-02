Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Decreased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,784 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 172,928 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after buying an additional 1,281,053 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $134,024,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $148,509,000 after purchasing an additional 893,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.56. 9,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,050. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $418,982.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,945 shares of company stock worth $5,240,461. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

