Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 162,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 175,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,150,881. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $395.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.24 and its 200-day moving average is $219.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.