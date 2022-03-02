Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of AMBA traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.80. 18,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,968. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -131.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.60. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $541,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ambarella from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

