Beacon Financial Group Sells 300 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,962,750. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.