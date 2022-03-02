UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 850 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $159,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 122.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,817.06 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,145.16 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,976.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,830.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.17.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

