Ergo (ERG) Market Capitalization Tops $113.38 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00008002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $113.38 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,259.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.08 or 0.06708283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00250197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.89 or 0.00727279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00067238 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.00397692 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.32 or 0.00278636 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

