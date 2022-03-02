Short Interest in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Expands By 230.2%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 230.2% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $129,503.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,928 shares of company stock worth $832,315 over the last ninety days.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 437.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 495,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 245,245 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 107,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 54,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,771. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.