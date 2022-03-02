Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 252.0% in February

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, an increase of 252.0% from the January 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:AWP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,637. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
