Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maxar’s Q4 revenues reflect momentum in the Earth Intelligence segment. The company also provided upbeat guidance for 2022. There is huge growth potential among three key parts of its addressable market — the U.S. government, other international governments and commercial customers. It has announced contract extensions with three international defense and intelligence customers. Totaling more than $100 million, the contracts allow the users to download 30 cm-class satellite imagery to their ground stations from Maxar’s constellation under its Direct Access Program. However, it operates in a highly competitive environment. Cyclical nature of the commercial satellite market, inefficient cost structure and increased lead time associated with pandemic-led supply chain headwinds are major woes. A huge debt burden limits its prospects.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAXR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. 36,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,923. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

