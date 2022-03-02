Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

TMST stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,793. The company has a market capitalization of $858.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. TimkenSteel’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMST shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

