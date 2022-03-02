Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 385.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 736,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after purchasing an additional 584,500 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 37.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $55,491,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 123,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,178. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

