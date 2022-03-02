International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

International Game Technology has decreased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years. International Game Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Shares of IGT stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.04. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

IGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,013,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,413,000 after buying an additional 955,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1,005.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 267,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in International Game Technology by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 39,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

