IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 71,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,591,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 748,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,349,000 after acquiring an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 48,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,599,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

INFO remained flat at $$108.61 on Friday. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $88.81 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

