Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter.

TSM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,510,723. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.38 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

