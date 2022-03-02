Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Shares of SII stock traded down C$1.36 on Wednesday, hitting C$51.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,879. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$41.72 and a twelve month high of C$59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SII. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sprott from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

