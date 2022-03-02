Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,521,000 after acquiring an additional 224,757 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1,904.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 145,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.46. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $631,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,832. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

