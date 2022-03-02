Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 191.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.9%.

AY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.77. 6,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -130.81 and a beta of 0.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after buying an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 558.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

