MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,124.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,116.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,412.11.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,816.36.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.