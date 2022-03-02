Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after acquiring an additional 233,854 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.91%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

