Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,143. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

