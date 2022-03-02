iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.68. 54,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,226. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $56.14 and a twelve month high of $61.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20.

