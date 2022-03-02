Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Skycoin has a market cap of $4.97 million and $101,296.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.17 or 0.06679433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,259.47 or 0.99801365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00047620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

