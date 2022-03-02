Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,200 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

