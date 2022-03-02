Beacon Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49. The company has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.30 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

