-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.11). indie Semiconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover indie Semiconductor.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INDI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,923,307.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,087,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,291,294 shares of company stock worth $26,713,854 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDI opened at $7.68 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $998.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

