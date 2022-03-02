-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.11). indie Semiconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover indie Semiconductor.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INDI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,923,307.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,087,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,291,294 shares of company stock worth $26,713,854 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDI opened at $7.68 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $998.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26.

About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.