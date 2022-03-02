61,138 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,138 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.15% of Eagle Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 610.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 14.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.46 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.19.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

