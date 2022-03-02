Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 630,899 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630,899 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $131,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in FMC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FMC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FMC by 16.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of FMC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 81.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 88,264 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.