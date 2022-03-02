American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 207.4% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $771,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after purchasing an additional 767,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $252,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

NYSE AJG opened at $156.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $119.92 and a 1-year high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,411 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

