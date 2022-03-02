Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 15,905 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,905 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,265 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,520. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $307.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.64. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

