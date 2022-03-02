Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.11.
Several research firms have commented on CDPYF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF)
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.