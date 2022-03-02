Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.11.

Several research firms have commented on CDPYF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0947 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

