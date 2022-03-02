fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.60 Million

Analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) to report $237.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.70 million to $239.92 million. fuboTV reported sales of $119.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in fuboTV by 189.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,206,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,747,000 after buying an additional 790,382 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 156,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,672,363. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $43.28.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

