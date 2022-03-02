Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

INFI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.04. 6,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,323. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 174,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 59,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

