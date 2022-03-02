Vonage (NYSE:VG) Shares Gap Down to $20.39

Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.39, but opened at $19.79. Vonage shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 114,153 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

