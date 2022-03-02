Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $9.53

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $9.22. Frontline shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 42,732 shares changing hands.

FRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Frontline by 54.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Frontline by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

