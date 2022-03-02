Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $5.74

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $6.00. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 938 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.