QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $49.73

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.73, but opened at $47.10. QIAGEN shares last traded at $47.73, with a volume of 1,265 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

