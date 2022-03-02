Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%.

Shares of AWRE stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,276. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.19. Aware has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

In related news, Director John S. Stafford III purchased 20,016 shares of Aware stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,846.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating ) by 29,444.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aware were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

