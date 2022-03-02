Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.

DNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of DNB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,795. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

