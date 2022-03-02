Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 41,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 827,998 shares.The stock last traded at $5.78 and had previously closed at $5.65.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72.
About Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)
Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.
