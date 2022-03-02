Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 41,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 827,998 shares.The stock last traded at $5.78 and had previously closed at $5.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,861 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 309,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 76,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

