Zacks: Analysts Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of ELMS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $7,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,575,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,302,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

