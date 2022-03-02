Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Grows By 282.6%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 282.6% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. 874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,707. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

