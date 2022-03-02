Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 343.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PACV remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Wednesday. 151,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,023. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Pacific Ventures Group has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

