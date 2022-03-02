Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 343.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PACV remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Wednesday. 151,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,023. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Pacific Ventures Group has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.18.
About Pacific Ventures Group (Get Rating)
