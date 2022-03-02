Short Interest in Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Expands By 300.0%

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Sopra Steria Group from €224.00 ($251.69) to €228.00 ($256.18) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPSAF remained flat at $$200.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.61. Sopra Steria Group has a 12 month low of $200.00 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

